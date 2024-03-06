Eskom rotates between stage 2 and 4 load shedding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power utility, Eskom has implemented stage 2 load shedding from 4pm this afternoon. Eskom says load shedding will be escalated to stage 4 from 8pm this evening until 5am tomorrow morning.

Thereafter stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until 8pm.

This alternating pattern of stage 2 load shedding and stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena, “Eskom will closely monitor the power system and provide an update for the weekend on Friday afternoon. Unplanned outages account for 16 193MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6 171MW.”