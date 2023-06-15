The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has suspended Eastern Province Rugby President Maasdorp Cannon for two years from holding any position or participating in any rugby structures under the auspices of the union.

Cannon was found guilty of bringing SARU into disrepute and contravening its constitution and code of conduct. Cannon was charged by SARU for comments he made in February 2022 where he described the rugby union as being a racist organisation and its leadership as selling out.

Cannon also labelled the Springbok emblem as racist when he was speaking at the funeral of a former SARU player, Godfrey Thorne, at the time.

SARU says in a statement that Cannon appeared before an independent judicial committee over the course of 14 months on six charges.

SARU says Cannon has the option to appeal the decision within 15 days.