Environmental group, the Green Connection, has welcomed a decision by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) to reject an application for an environmental impact assessment proposed for a Karpowership project in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast.

The assessment is one of three applications for the Karpowership projects to generate electricity by drilling into the ocean to extract natural gas.

The other two are proposed for the Ports of Richard’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal and Ngqura in Gqeberha.

Strategic Lead for the Green Connection, Liz McDaid says, “We are confident that the investigation will reveal that there was a misrepresentation. We are hopeful that we can put the Karpower episode behind us and that we can now focus on bringing affordable, appropriate energy onto the grid to address the load shedding issue.”