England beat Netherlands by 160 runs in ICC World Cup

England beat the Netherlands by 160 runs in their 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match in Pune, India.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, England reached 339 for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. The three lions then bowled out the Netherlands for 179 to register their second victory in eight matches.

Johnny Bairstow and Dawid Malan scored 48 runs to lay a good foundation for England’s innings. But Aryan Dutt got the Netherlands the breakthrough, removing Bairstow for 15.

Joe Root and Malan’s second wicket stand kept the scoreboard ticking over for England, taking it to a 100 in the 16th over. They added 33 more runs before Logan van Beek sent Root packing for 28.

England found themselves on 178 for five after losing three more wickets for an additional 55 runs. Dutt then removed Moeen Ali for four to leave England at 192 for six.

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes’s seven-wicket stand added 129 runs to take England to 321. But Bas de Leede removed Woakes for 51. Van Beek then ended Stokes’ brilliant innings, removing him for 108.

England reached 339 for nine in their 50 overs.

In reply, the Netherlands didn’t have the best of starts. They were reduced to 13 for two by the sixth over after losing two wickets cheaply.

Woakes removed Max O’Dowd for five. David Willey then sent Colin Ackermann packing for a duck.

Wesley Barresi was next to depart after he was run out on 37. The Netherlands soon found themselves on 104 for five after losing two more wickets.

England eventually bowled out the Netherlands for 179 to seal a 160-run victory.