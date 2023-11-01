Proteas thrash Kiwis at Cricket World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen both shone with the bat as the Proteas thrashed New Zealand by 190 runs.

Set a competitive 358 runs for victory, with De Kock’s 114 runs and Van der Dussen’s 133 runs being the backbone of the innings, the Kiwis were bowled out for a paltry 167.

This was De Kock’s fourth century of the ICC World Cup and also the first player to pass 500 runs.

The Proteas have moved to the top of the table due to a better net run rate than India who also have 12 points but have a game in hand.

South Africa move to the top of the #CWC23 points table with a thumping win in Pune 💪#NZvSA 📝: https://t.co/MKlk1hNkJe pic.twitter.com/5w9RhDJ7Of — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2023

Spinner Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the Proteas bowlers returning figures of 4 wickets for 46 runs.