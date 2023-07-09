England beat Australia by three wickets on day four of the third Ashes cricket test at Headingley in Leeds to register their first win of the series.

Australia leads England 2-1 in the five-match series.

England resumed the fourth innings on 27 for no loss, chasing 251 for the win.

Harry Brook top scored with 75 off 93 balls for England in their second innings, while Mitchell Starc took his 14th five-fer of his career.

In a series where the momentum has changed hands hour by hour, the dismissal of Joe Root just before lunch on Sunday left England on 153-4 on day four of the third Ashes test, still chasing 98 more runs to secure victory.

England had to pull off the win to prevent Australia retaining the Ashes with two tests of the series to spare.