‘Empowering women key to transforming energy sector in Africa’

Harnessing the power and talents of women working in the energy sector can accelerate the energy transition in Africa.

That’s according to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Promoting women inclusion at various levels in the energy industry can be a major catalyst for positive change.

Various role players including government, the private sector and NGOs came together to examine initiatives aimed at promoting the inclusion of women in the sector that have made measurable differences.

The department says investing in tangible programmes and initiatives that support women in the energy sector is not only the right thing to do, but it is also the smart thing to do.

Chief Director, Elizabeth Marabwa says, “One of the pillars is capacity building. In terms of capacity building, we have done a number of training sessions for women to ensure that they are effectively able to participate as employees, to participate as experts, to participate as business owners in the energy space. The second pillar is inclusion. In terms of inclusion, we are looking particularly in business. To ensure that women participate. We have started to run programmes that allow them to be part of the sector as service providers in the procurement section, even ownership of companies.”

Eskom says it also has a career advancement programme, for women working at the power utility.

Investing in programmes that promote the inclusion of women in the energy sector remains crucial.

The number of women working at all levels in the industry is expected to increase significantly in the coming years.

