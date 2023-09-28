Economists have painted a worrisome picture on the quarterly employment figures released by Stats SA that saw an increase in the formal sector of 0.4% which amounted to 39 000 jobs, mostly part time jobs.

Full time jobs fell by 25 000 quarter on quarter.

Chief economist at Econometrix Azar Jammine, “And this an indication of the impact that organised labour is having on the job market now where employers are increasingly looking to employ people on a part time basis rather than to get them on their books on a full-time basis because of the hassles involved with dealing with trade unions. In the longer term it means that you are going to get more and more people working hand to mouth not secure in having a job for keeps but at least finding of earning a living by getting jobs for a short period of time.”