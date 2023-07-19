The Electoral Court has dismissed an application by the GOOD Party to postpone today’s by-election at George in the Western Cape.

The party approached the court after alleging voter fraud by the Democratic Alliance (DA). It alleged that the DA fraudulently registered people from Thembalethu as residents from Borcherds, which is one of the three wards being contested.

The DA has refuted the allegations.

Independent Electoral Commission officer, Michael Hendrickse, says voting is progressing well and all polling stations opened on time this morning.

Seven parties are contesting the by-election.

The poll was called after the resignation of three GOOD councillors in April, two of whom are standing as DA candidates, while the other returned to GOOD.