Although the COVID-19 vaccine programme is moving at a snail's pace in some rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal, people say the use of caregivers to help register the aged is making a huge difference

Elderly people who are eligible for the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program in deep rural areas outside Paulpietersburg in northern KwaZulu-Natal are eagerly waiting for their turn to get the vaccine.

Some have already received the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a second dose at a later stage.

The eDumbe municipality is seated in the small town of Paulpietersburg. But only a quarter of the municipality’s population lives in town. The rest live in deep rural communities spread over nearly 2 000 square kilometres.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic changed how people in the tightly knit community support each other during bereavement. They are following lockdown regulations. SABC News spoke to the Buthelezi family from the Ophuzane area, whose elderly have registered to be vaccinated.

Emmeline Ntshangase-Buthelezi’s tone of voice when she speaks about the vaccine roll out, it is clear that she is pinning all her hope on the vaccine to avoid contracting COVID-19. Like many other elderly South Africans, Ntshangase-Buthelezi is now waiting for the life-changing text message to tell her when she must go to get vaccinated. She has even asked her grandchildren to check her cell phone for her.

“I have been waiting for the text message telling me to go and get the coronavirus vaccine, I have been waiting, since I collect my chronic medication at our Ophuzane clinic, I will ask the nurses when is our turn to be vaccinated. I am looking forward to getting my chance and be vaccinated, I have pinned all my hopes to the vaccine so that should I later get COVID-19, my body will be able to fight it.”

Mbhekeni Khalishwayo and Buhlupheki Buthelezi, who are both over 75 years old, have strictly adhered to lockdown regulations and have even stopped going to funerals after the outbreak of the pandemic. They are now looking forward to being vaccinated.

“We heard that if you have taken the COVID-19 vaccine, should you get it your body responds well to medication and there are chances of you surviving. We have seen so many people dying due to coronavirus, we are unable to go to funerals like before. We are not scared to take the vaccine but we are ready for it, I am not scared I have registered and waiting for my turn to be called and be vaccinated. Sometimes I watch other people being vaccinated on television, then I am asking myself when is my turn.”

Those who have been vaccinated say they do not have any side effects. Lifiyede Hlophe and Gladys Sila, who were vaccinated at eDumbe Community Health Centre in town, share their experience.

“I decided to take the vaccine because in February this year I had COVID-19 and I was hospitalised in Vryheid but by grace I survived, as I’m selling fruits here outside the hospital, caregivers registered me and I was called to get my vaccine afterward. I was told I’ll be called for a second injection after two weeks. At first, we were scared of the COVID-19 vaccine, because we heard other people saying we might die after being vaccinated, but then government said they want people who are 60 years and above, so I have now taken the first injection and waiting for the second one, I have no side effects.”

Although the COVID-19 vaccine programme is moving at a snail’s pace in some rural areas in KwaZulu-Natal, people say the use of caregivers to help register the aged is making a huge difference.

In a statement, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said recently the province vaccinated 181 948 people who are over 60 at 108 vaccination sites.