Ekurhuleni commissions backup generators to address water woes

The City of Ekurhuleni says water woes for residents during power cuts will be a thing of the past as they have commissioned backup generators at 21 water supply infrastructure sites.

The backup generators will be installed at reservoirs and pump stations to prevent water supply interruptions during load shedding and power outages.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s MMC for Energy, Water, and Sanitation, Councillor Thembi Msane, says the generators can last about 11 hours before refuelling.

She says, “Water supply interruption due to load shedding and power cuts are a thing of the past. We have launched the installation of 21 generators at reservoirs, pump stations as well as water towers.”

VIDEO: Ekurhuleni residents demand accountability from mayor over water crisis: