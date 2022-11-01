Eight suspects who were identified as members of an international drug trafficking organisation between South Africa and Brazil, are expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested, after handing themselves over to the Hawks

A bakkie, a trailer, three boats and a rubber duck worth R8.6 million have been seized in Gauteng, following their arrests.

Drugs and an undisclosed amount of cash were also confiscated during the seizure.

The arrests have been linked to that of a suspect nabbed for smuggling around 800 kilograms of cocaine inside the hull of a ski-boat on the N1highway in Pretoria, in June 2021. The drugs had an estimated value of R400 million.

Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, says sixteen more targets including an alleged kingpin who is also sought in Belgium have been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.