The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned what it describes as a “callous and politically inspired” decision to suspend Judge President of the Western Cape High Court division, Judge John Hlophe.

The suspension, which is in effect immediately, is on condition that Judge President Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments.

The JSC report received by the President on the 27th of July 2022 found that Hlophe acted improperly by attempting to influence two Justices of the Constitutional Court to violate their oaths of office.

In May 2008, 11 Justices of the Constitutional Court lodged a complaint with the JSC against Judge President Hlophe, for attempting to influence the outcome of certain cases pending before the Constitutional Court in favour of former President Jacob Zuma. The EFF found the decision ironic.

“It is ironic because Ramaphosa himself refused to step aside or resign in the face of allegations of violating the constitution, breaching the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, money laundering, abduction and the misuse of state resources, Ramaphosa has no moral authority to determine whose alleged misconduct warrants suspension or removal from office while he has disgraced South Africans in the international community,” says Sinawo Tambo, EFF Spokesperson.

VIDEO: President Ramaphosa suspends Judge President John Hlophe: Sinawo Makangela