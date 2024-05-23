EFF clarifies stance on immigration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has clarified the party’s stance on immigration.

Ndlozi’s comments come amid criticism from South Africans that the EFF endorses an open border policy.

The former EFF national spokesperson says that the EFF’s stance includes that of regional integration which includes a collaborative effort among neighbouring countries, their governments and people.

“South African people should know that we are not part of that nonsense of irresponsibly opening borders encouraging undocumentation. We will document people, regional integration is going to be gradual with the consent with other governments of the continent which is important because if there is a centralised data base system, you won’t commit a crime in South Africa and run to Mozambique. If there is regional cooperation, we’ve got access to whoever it is in the continent – their DNA and so on and so forth. You can’t mess up with the hope that you will go somewhere and not be found.”

Ndlozi elaborates in the video below: