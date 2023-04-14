The Eastern Cape Education Department has instituted investigations into the assault allegations levelled against a Huku High School principal at Kwa-Bhaca.

The principal is accused of assaulting a grade 12 learner by exerting corporal punishment, allegedly leaving her with scars on her arms and hands.

Provincial Departmental spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima says the Department’s District Director has deployed a multi-disciplinary committee to the school to investigate the matter.

“If the allegations are found to be true, then there will be recommendations from the investigations whether to suspend the person or any legal route to be taken. Despite that the learner will also be subjected to counseling debriefing including those who witnessed the incident.”

CALLS TO ARREST THE PRINCIPAL

Meanwhile, Petros Majola, the director of learner rights advocacy organisation Khula Development has called for the immediate arrest of the principal.

“When you look at the visuals that amounts to assault GBH, therefore a case of assault GBH needs to be opened, that principal needs to be arrested and sentenced so that he does not come to the schooling environment. He poses a danger to our children.”