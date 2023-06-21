The eThekwini Municipality’s Deputy Chairperson of Economic Development, Phili Ndlovu says this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July is expected to create 1 500 jobs.

The popular annual horse racing event will take place on the first of next month.

Ndlovu says the event will boost local businesses especially the tourism and hospitality sector.

“For this coming Durban July, we are expecting 35 000 to 48 000 attendees to be part of the Durban July and even more exciting is that as a city we are looking forward to getting R130m contribution to the GDP. It’s exciting because it’s not about the betting and the fashion but it also means that for the creative industry that there are opportunities and for the Uber guys it means that his also going to be extra busy on the weekend.”

The Hollywoodbets Durban July Raceday Fashion Awards are back in 2023! The 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July Fashion Experience presented by Durban Fashion Fair isn’t just for established designers and enrolled design students. We are calling all aspiring amateur fashionistas… pic.twitter.com/N08v86Xwxc — Hollywoodbets Durban July (@HWBDurbanJuly) April 11, 2023

