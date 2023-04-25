Former President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane wants to ascend to the Union Buildings.

Zuma has officially announced that he will stand as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He says the country is in desperate need of change and he’s more than willing to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Duduzane Zuma says, “Change is necessary, change was either going to happen within the ANC or outside of the ANC. We tried to do the change route within the ANC. Clearly, it hasn’t worked. So, we will do it outside of the ANC.”

Change, that’s what Presidential hopeful Duduze Zuma is promising. Zuma says current challenges facing South Africa, from unemployment to crime and poverty, should be a cause for concern for everyone.

VIDEO | Duduzane Zuma wants to ascend to the Union Buildings: I am ready to lead