The memorial service of the late African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee member and Deputy Secretary-General of the party, Jessie Duarte will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday.

The ANC declared a week of mourning after her passing on Sunday after losing her battle with cancer. She was 68.

Her political home has ordered provinces to fly the ANC flag at half-mast. Duarte was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg on Sunday.

In a final farewell to Duarte, the ANC has arranged for the nation to pay tribute to its fallen stalwart.

Duarte will be remembered for her contribution to the liberation of the country in a memorial service at the Johannesburg City Hall on Thursday.

“As part of the national week of mourning, a number of activities have been planned culminating into a National Memorial Service scheduled to take place on Thursday the 21st of July 2022 at the Johannesburg City Hall starting at 14 hours. Condolence books are also available at our provincial offices including here at Luthuli House for both our members and the general public who may wish to convey their condolence message in person,” says ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Mabe has lauded Duarte for her commitment to serving the party.

“The Late Deputy Secretary General, Comrade Jessie Duarte was the epitome of the calibre of what the ANC sought for when they called for the ‘Decade of the Cadre” at the Mangaung conference; a cadre of stoical discipline who lived amongst her people and spoke their language.”

Mabe has hailed the late ANC NEC member as a staunch advocate for gender equality and her role in the fight for liberation.

“She was a colossal giant whose track record in the struggle is unparalleled. The human rights activist and leader of absolute conviction to the cause. Like the warrior women who burnt their passes in 1913 as the defiant women who marched to the union buildings in 1956, comrade DSG was determined that women should occupy their rightful place in the struggle for national liberation.”

The ANC in Mpumalanga and the Free State is expected to hold their memorial services in honour of the stalwart on Wednesday while the ANC in Limpopo, the North West, and the Western Cape will bid Duarte farewell in a ceremony on Friday.

ANC Deputy-Secretary Jessie Duarte’s funeral service: