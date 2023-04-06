After three years of failed rains, the animals in the southern Ethiopian village of Kura Kalicha are dying.

Dozens of decomposing cattle carcasses lie on the parched earth, their flesh picked over by scavengers.

Jilo Wile, a local government official, fears the villagers will be next to succumb to the drought.

More than 100 local residents are in hospital in critical condition from malnutrition, he said.

“This number includes children, elders, and pregnant women, said Jilo, who has lost 73 of his 75 cows to starvation.