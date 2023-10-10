Driverless trains in line with 4IR could be coming to SA

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Driverless trains, designed in line with the 4th industrial revolution, may soon be a reality for South Africa.

The Public Enterprises Department says it is imperative to rebuild the railway infrastructure across the country, to prepare for technologically advanced trains and locomotives.

Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Obed Bapela says the move would improve the country’s economic state exponentially.

Bapela elaborates, “We should not run away from this modernisation and the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR). It’s way to go. It’s faster, effective and I think we want faster, efficient results for the economy to perform so that SA can once more get out of the zero. Something for growth to figures that are higher. Remember that our target 6% over a period of time, 2030 we should have been 6%, the end of NDP but there will be another programme designed obviously that takes us forward.”