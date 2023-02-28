The City of Tshwane’s Council Speaker, Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been elected as the new City of Tshwane Mayor. He defeated Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Cilliers Brink for the position.

Makwarela who’s a Congress of the People (COPE) representative in the City was nominated by the ATM with the support of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC).

Makwarela received 112 votes against Brink who secured 101 votes. They were the only two candidates nominated for the city mayor’s vacant post.

Randall Williams resigned as the metro’s Mayor two weeks ago. He resigned following the release of a damning auditor general’s report which highlighted a number of financial irregularities in the City’s finances to the tune R10 billion.

Dr Murunwa Makwarela elected as City of Tshwane mayor: