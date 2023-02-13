The Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane, Randall Williams, has tendered his resignation.

Williams says his resignation comes into effect as of midnight tonight.

In a statement issued from his office, Williams says the decision to vacate his position is in the best interests of the current multi-party coalition ruling the city.

“One of my core goals as Executive Mayor has always been to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition in Tshwane without which service delivery suffers. I do not want the political instability that has taken place in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni to spill over into Tshwane.”

Williams adds: “To keep the multi-party coalition together required continuous communication and engagement to ensure unity in our city to achieve our goals. I resign today because I believe it is in the best interest for continued stability of the coalition in the city.”