South Africa have won the Mandela Plate when they beat Australia in the annual 46664 Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld this evening.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber selected an experimental team for the match and the players proved a point, beating the Wallabies four 43-12.

The home side who led 17-5 at the break, outscored their opponents by six tries to two with left wing Kurt-Lee Arendse scoring a hat-trick.

Two of the tries were penalty tries.