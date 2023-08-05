Scores of displaced shack dwellers in Ekurhuleni will spend another night in the cold. Over 1 200 families from the Grand Marikana informal settlement were evicted from a private land two weeks ago. They then moved to an open veld near the Oakmoor Train Station.

For the past two weeks they have been sleeping in the open and in freezing temperatures. These women are calling on government to help.

“They say this is our place. Even the Metro Police are saying the same but some come here and put red tape and go while we have no shelter,” a shack dweller explains.

“We have children who do not even go to school,” another shack dweller elaborates.

“We are still waiting for the papers from the municipality but people have already occupied the land, how possible is that? They do not even bring us water,” another shack dweller reiterates.

Video: SABC News speaks to displaced families in Tembisa: