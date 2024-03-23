SA students, staff safe after deadly attack in Russia: Dirco

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) says the South African embassy staff and students who are based in Russia are all safe following an attack which left at least 60 people killed and over 140 others injured.

This after gunmen stormed a popular concert venue complex, Crocus City Hall, near Moscow on Friday and started shooting indiscriminately.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says the government condemns such attacks in the strongest terms: “The SA Embassy staff in Moscow, including local recruited personnel, are all accounted for. We’ve also made contact with all SA students based in Moscow; they are all safe. The SA government condemns this attack and all other acts of terror. We believe terrorism in any shape or form and for whatever reason doesn’t belong to our society and should be condemned by all.”

Shooting reported near Moscow: