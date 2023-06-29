Tensions are expected to flare up once again overnight in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, following the arrest of three community leaders by police.

Earlier, a group of residents staged a protest, calling for their release. Since last week, the Diepsloot community has been protesting, calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to come and address them over the high crime rate in the area.

A week ago, a delegation of leaders visited the Union Buildings, demanding to speak to the President, however they had a meeting with Presidency staff.

Gauteng Traffic Police and Community Safely Spokesperson, Obed Sibasa says they will be monitoring the N14 Highway which passes through the township, linking Pretoria and Krugersdorp.

“Residents against high level of crime and other community challenges. Traffic police in numbers monitoring. Situation is currently calm, the N14 not affected and traffic flowing freely. However, we urge motorists to be extra vigilant especially at night when its dark. Drive safely and arrive alive.”

Following protests last week, calm was restored in the area: