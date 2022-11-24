As we approach the festive season, many people, including regular gym fanatics will let their guard down. And doctors warn against this, as it may create a window for diseases such as diabetes and others.

A North West dietician, Vannessa Fransisco organised free testing for diabetes as November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Fransisco says she is worried about the lifestyle choices in places in the periphery where there’s no access to health information.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, over 530 million people live with diabetes worldwide. Diabetes was responsible for more than six million deaths in 2021.

#WorldDiabetesDay is just around the corner! This year’s focus is education to protect tomorrow. Our free infographics are ready to download to promote the importance of up-to-date #diabetes knowledge: https://t.co/jy3CN86kT9 #EducationToProtect pic.twitter.com/pbN5w4OZy0 — World Diabetes Day (@WDD) November 4, 2022

It is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy. Those living in the rural area are said to be lacking knowledge about this disease. They end up finding out late that they are diabetic, hence the need for awareness campaigns.

This disease is said to be prevalent amongst older people. According to those in their golden years, it’s vital to know one’s health status.

Due to poor nutrition and lifestyle, the disease is said to also be on the increase among the youth.

Fransisco says many people are said to be living with diabetes without any knowledge thereof, because they don’t get tested.

“As a dietician I see a lot of diabetic patients who come with like uncontrolled sugar levels but at least after a few assessments and follow ups, they’re able to you know see more results and all those kinds of things. So, I’ve decided to do this day campaign, because I’ve seen a lot of people dying. I’ve seen a lot of people being amputated being blind being this and that having so many complications that are diabetes related because they lack knowledge.”

Vanessa says she encourages people to lead a healthy lifestyle

“What we often fail to do is the prevention part, because sugar is one of those things that don’t really have a cure. You’re going to have to like live with it for the rest of your life and just manage it during the day. So, it’s best if we know how to prevent it so that we don’t have it.”

With lifestyle illnesses on the rise let us look after our health and get the necessary tests done.