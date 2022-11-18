November marks Diabetes Awareness Month and South Africans are being encouraged to know their health status.

South Africa has one of the highest rates of diabetes in sub-Saharan Africa.

The International Diabetes Federation estimates that approximately 4.6 million South African adults are diabetic, half of whom are not yet diagnosed.

Do you know the common #diabetes warning signs? Knowing what to look out for can help ensure early diagnosis and prompt treatment. Learn more through our free online courses this #WorldDiabetesDay https://t.co/wCoibgygJe #EducationToProtect pic.twitter.com/bXz2tNlAnp — Int. Diabetes Fed. (@IntDiabetesFed) November 14, 2022

Doctor Zaheer Bayat, chairperson for the Society for Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes says with the condition being one of the largest global health emergencies, more awareness is urgently needed.

“I think one of the biggest problems that we have in the African region is that many patients still don’t know that they are Diabetic. That’s a cause for concern. Latest data from the international Diabetic federation puts that number at 1 in 2, 1 in 2 people that have diabetes don’t know that they have diabetes.”

Dr Bayat’s full interview: