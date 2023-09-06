The Director-General of the Department Higher Education and Training Dr Nkosinathi Sishi has expressed concern about the leadership of the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

He is especially unhappy with the lack of information to the department on what is happening within the entity.

Sishi has also indicated that Minister Blade Nzimande is collating all the information he needs ahead of his meeting with the NSFAS board at which he will announce his interventions.

Briefing the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Sishi said in addition to its failure to fund students, NSFAS’ response to the findings of the Auditor General is a major worry.

“There are delays in the submission of official and scheduled reports like the annual reports. These are matters that the shareholder takes very seriously. If you look at our posture and attitude towards our universities and colleges and councils, when there has not been submission of those annual reports on time, it’s really been a tough stance that we have taken over the years.”