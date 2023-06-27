The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will extend its operating hours in certain offices by two hours starting today.

Details of the offices are available online.

The department says this is because of the increased number of people applying for smart card IDs as well as passports.

The new operating hours will be from eight in the morning to 5h30 in the afternoon in some department offices.

Spokesperson for the Home Affairs Department, Siya Qoza, says, “It’s not every single Home Affairs office; it’s only those ones that are able to accept deliver smart ID cards, and passports. We think that it is linked to the period of schooling when schools are closed. We think that a lot more families will then undertake some international trips, or those who’ve got relatives in neighbouring countries would want to go and visit them. We do have a list of the home affairs offices that are benefiting from this if you go to our website.”

[Statement] The Department of Home Affairs temporarily extends operating times by two hours to meet the growing demands for services at office https://t.co/c5kmPSQIZR — HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) June 27, 2023