The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s newly-elected Deputy Federal Chairperson, Solly Malatsi, says delegates chose leaders who have experience and a proven track record within the party.

The DA held its two-day federal congress in Midrand, with John Steenhuisen elected to lead the party for another three years.

He beat Johannesburg Councillor, Mpho Phalatse, in the leadership race.

“The winners of the electoral contest that we had, the one common thing that emerged is the DA delegates have chosen experience in the leaders and those with a proven track record over time in the party. The reality is that the DA has the largest congress in its history and the most diverse congress it has ever had. That choice of leadership is a reflection of the diverse delegates of the DA.

On Sunday, Steenhuisen made an appeal to all DA members not to let their guard down and focus on bringing the ANC below 50% in the 2024 general elections.

He thanked the more than 2 000 delegates attending the DA Federal Congress in Midrand, Johannesburg, and party members, for trusting him to lead the party again.

He says now is the time for all DA members to hit the ground running and work towards building the party.

“South Africans now expect us to step up and be a leader of an alternative government in South Africa. What they demand of us above all else, is for the DA unite all the forces in this country, that stand opposed to the ANC and EFF. What they want is for the DA to lead and lead is what we shall do.”

