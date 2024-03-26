Deelpan community delighted to receive new houses

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some community members in Deelpan in the North West say they are delighted to receive new houses. This comes after government built 103 houses in the area.

The community was badly affected by heavy rains in December 2021 and March the following year, which flooded their homes. Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana visited the area to conduct an oversight visit on the progress made in relocating the residents.

After severe flooding over 300 families were evacuated from their homes more than two years ago. They were accommodated in a temporary shelter at churches and community halls. The first phase of a new housing project of 103 houses is nearly complete.

Land was donated by the Bakolobeng Tribal Authority. Residents say although they waited for a long time, they are happy with their new homes.

“Our houses were submerged, we lost everything and we do not have houses and furniture. What is important is that we are still alive, and government has heard our cry,” a resident said.

“Now I am happy because the government has assisted us, we are no longer complaining,” another resident explains.

Kekana says they are satisfied with the progress made.

“The team that leads the disaster in the province and our team from planning, monitoring and evaluation are working very closely but so far, I can gladly say before and after because some of us were here before. We are happy with what we are seeing and the progress.”

There are however those who say bulk water infrastructure should be attended to as government promised before.

“We agreed based on the experience of the water level, we really don’t need these VIPs, we still have to come with the entire bulk water system,” says Kogodi Molete of the Bakolobeng Tribal Authority.

Kekana admits that there are some challenges.

“The challenge maybe electricity connectivity because you know Eskom will only come once everything is at 80 percent completion and already, they are on their toes to make sure that once we are done, there is seamless transition between Human Settlement and Eskom,” says Kekana.

Government says another 371 houses will be built as soon as suitable land is allocated by the tribal authority.

Video: Deelpan community delighted to receive new houses