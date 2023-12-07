Decision to quit ANC was painful: Mavuso Msimang

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Dr Mavuso Msimang, says deciding to quit the ANC was painful.

Last night, Msimanga announced that he was resigning from the party that he had served for more than six decades.

He says he is pained by the large-scale poverty and other socio-economic issues plaguing South Africans while leaders live comfortably with their families.

Msimang says he is deeply disappointed at how the ANC has failed the country.

“It’s painful, it’s [a] huge disappointment that we have not succeeded to get the ANC to do the right thing. I want to say there are people behind … who are still working very hard at it. But I think I’ve reached the end of my tenure,” he adds.

He also led a charge for all members who have been accused of criminality or recommended for referral to courts, not to be allowed to continue in office and not to be considered for nomination to represent the ANC in the national and provincial legislatures after the 2024 elections.

Below is the full interview with Dr Mavuso Msimang: