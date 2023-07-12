Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille is concerned about the declining number of tourists visiting the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga.

Tourists visiting the park are reported to have dropped by 21% since 2019.

De Lille is on an oversight visit to various sites within the Kruger National Park to inspect investment projects.

According to the minister, continued investment and maintenance of tourist attractions is key in attract more tourists.

Minister de Lille engaged the park’s management on general tourism matters as well as safety issues.

Crime has been cited as one of the contributory factors to the declining numbers.

She says millions have been set aside to train Tourism Safety Monitors.

“From the Department of Tourism, we have invested R174 million to train Tourism Safety Monitors and they will be ready to be deployed in September. Out of the 2000. about 300 will come to the Kruger National Park. We have specific problems at the entrances like Numbi Gate, where I am staying right now and we need to work with the tourism business council and the private sector,” says de Lille.

SANParks says fewer international tourists are visiting the Kruger National Park: