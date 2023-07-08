David De Gea has left Manchester United following the end of his contract, with the Spanish goalkeeper penning a farewell message to the Premier League club’s fans on Saturday.

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”

An incredible servant, and an extremely special person. Wishing you every success for the future, @D_DeGea ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/tiIoZYPkJE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2023