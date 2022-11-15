Chairperson of the DA Federal Council Helen Zille says hers is a party of growth that is ready to govern in 2024.

She was speaking to SABC News on a wide range of issues ranging from coalition politics to the exodus of some black leaders from her party and the DA’s future prospects.

She says the DA is currently the fastest growing party in urban centres with just 11% of popularity behind the ANC countrywide.

Zille says she is confident with the help of other opposition parties in the next elections; they will surpass the governing ANC and take over government.

She says South Africa’s future political choice is only depended on the DA and the EFF. Zille has admitted that the DA is governing several metros through coalitions under difficult conditions after failing to secure a majority to govern.

And although governing Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni through the help of the EFF, Zille said they are strongly opposed to the politics of the red beret. But she says they respect the EFF because there are only two opposing views in the country articulated by the DA on the one side and the EFF on the other.

[WATCH] In an exclusive interview with @Our_DA Federal Council chairperson, @helenzille, #SABCNews Politics Editor @mzwaimbeje probes Zille on the party’s stance that it won’t work with the EFF, but still accepts their votes. Catch the full interview at 18:00 tonight. #FullView pic.twitter.com/9BVEAB4HgX — SABC Full View (@SABCFullView) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Action SA held a Senate meeting to discuss the future of coalitions. The party says this meeting comes in the wake of the collapse of the multi-party government in Johannesburg and mounting concerns about the stability of the coalitions in Gauteng.

DA Federal Council Chair Hellen Zille says if coalition agreements are here to stay, then big changes must be made.

DA’s contribution to SA coalitions: Helen Zille