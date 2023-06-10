Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille has reiterated the party’s stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin that he be arrested should he set foot in South Africa for the BRICS summit.

Zille says South Africa must do its duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“SA is the signatory to an international convention in the ICC that requires to arrest people that are being sought by the ICC for crimes. We are signatory to that convention and we must do our duty and if President Putin comes to South Africa, we must arrest him,” Zille says.

Zille speaks about the party’s Northern Cape leaders’ election and the Putin issue: