The Democratic Alliance (DA) is marching against the Employment Equity Amendment Act in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The Act, which the party has dubbed the Race Quotas Bill, requires companies with more than 50 employees to submit employment equity plans, specifying how they will achieve the targets.

It’s devastating to see the dire state of our economy and the despair that millions of South Africans endure. This catastrophe is the result of the ANC’s failed policies. We deserve a government that prioritises economic growth and equal opportunities.#StopRaceQuotasMarch pic.twitter.com/eWSN1p3E3U — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 26, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Bill into law in April.

The DA Western Cape provincial leader, Tertuis Alfred Simmers says, “We expect thousands of people to join us, not just party members. We are starting at 09:30 in District 6. We will take this fight on as we have been a voice of reason and a voice that has consistency raised concerns over many aspects of the racialized quota systems not only in our province but also nationally and its impact and we will take this fight further.”

