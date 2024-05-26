DA hopes to ascend into national government via Moonshot Pact

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has urged voters not to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make history by removing the African National Congress (ANC) and electing the DA into government.

Steenhuisen addressed thousands of supporters at the party’s final ‘We can rescue South Africa’ rally in Benoni, east of Johannesburg.

According to Steenshuisen, it’s the first time since 1994, that the DA has a clear pathway into national government.

The Multi-Party Charter, which he says is the biggest bloc of opposition votes since 1994, is what they hope to use to secure the 50% -plus-one needed to take over the government.

He further added the DA can for the first time, with the assistance of its partners in the Multi-Party Charter, take over national and provincial governments.

Steenhuisen says the DA, with its proven track record, represents the best alternative to bring about a better life for all South Africans.

“On Wednesday, you will hold in your hand the pen that writes a new chapter for South Africa. But make no mistake about it: if DA voters stay at home, or if they split the vote among the long list of small parties on the ballot, our country’s next chapter could be even uglier than the last. If we sit back and allow a coalition between the ANC, the EFF and the MK Party – aided by sellouts like the Patriotic Alliance – our tomorrow will be far, far worse than our yesterday,” he says.

He also used the party’s final rally to lambast the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill signed into law just over a week ago by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He described it as a desperate electioneering stunt by the ANC aimed at manipulating voters.

According to him, the scheme will expropriate medical aid from the millions of South Africans, who have worked hard since 1994 to make it into the middle class.

