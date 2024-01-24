Multi-Party Charter blames ANC for high unemployment

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Leaders of eleven parties that form the Multi-Party Charter say the ANC’s mismanagement of the economy is reflected in country’s high unemployment rate. The parties made their pledges in a media briefing in Durban to rescue the country’s dwindling economy and to put citizens out of misery.

The party leaders have come together in a pre-election agreement to bring the current ruling party, the ANC, below 50 % in the coming polls. The charter was formed in 2023 with the aim, it says, of working together to make the lives of South Africans better.

It says growing the economy, creating job opportunities, quality education and equal opportunities for all South Africans are top of their agenda. Part of their plans include creating competitive local manufacturing and productive sector. Another critical sector that the parties aim to focus on is the SMMEs and informal sector.

“If this Multi-Party Charter gets to the Union Building, you are going to see in overhaul that will see more people getting assisted, being able to lift above the food poverty line, those grand people must not be fooled as the president tried to pull a wool over everybody’s eyes a few weeks ago, if the ANC goes out these things will come to an end,” says DA leader John Steenhuisen.

“One of the killers of our economy is the high growing fuel price. The parties of the Multi-Party Charter are in full agreement about the need to reduce fuel price significantly, apart from bringing much relief to households it will also boost the competitiveness and productive capacity of the manufacturing sector,” says IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The charter also cited ongoing challenges facing parastatals.

“As you’re aware the almost collapse of Transnet where containers are stuck at our harbour because of mismanagement, corruption and cadre deployment. I think it’s an ideal spot, so we are going to be really briefing South Africans about the economic policies that each party is offering,” says ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba.

The leaders also stressed the point of creating equal opportunities for all.

“Let’s be honest, BEE in South Africa did not become Black Economic Empowerment, it actually became nothing like Black Elite Enrichments . If you don’t have political connections then you are excluded,” says FF Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

The charter has urged South Africans to register to vote during the final registration weekend on February 3rd and 4th.