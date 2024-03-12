DA Gauteng promises to end rolling blackouts if elected into power

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA), Premier candidate, Solly Msimanga says the party has the right solution to end rolling blackouts should it be elected into government.

Msimanga launched the DA’s provincial manifesto in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where he highlighted the party’s seven key priorities if elected into power.

The former Tshwane mayor says one of the ways that the DA will end load shedding is by incentivising solar panel installations for consumers.

“We need to ensure that we incentivise the installation of solar panels. We’ve heard the president talking about the installation of solar panels and how they are going to incentivise people. But how many poor people are actually able to get into those. So, we want to make sure that the residents of Gauteng are able to have those kind of solar panels and we need to make sure that we engage with the Independent Power Producers.”

