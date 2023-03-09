The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have written to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee to look into the Phala Phala matter.

In 2020, $580 000 were stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

The request comes after new evidence emerged that the money had not been declared to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) upon entry into the country.

In correspondence to a request from the DA, based on the Promotion of Access to Information Act, the revenue collector said it had no record of the transaction.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube wrote to the Speaker: “Because it is a new parliamentary year, we are submitting a new draft resolution requesting the establishment of an Ad Hoc Committee, spurred on by new facts by SARS around the complicity or alleged complicity of President [Cyril Ramaphosa] around tax laws.”

