DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on members of the National Assembly (NA) to vote in favour of establishing an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations of systematic sabotage and looting at Eskom.

Steenhuisen tabled this draft resolution to a mini plenary of the NA. This follows media reports of four criminal cartels operating inside the power utility.

During his address to the plenary, Steenhuisen said the only way to fix Eskom is for Parliament to investigate who broke the state-owned enterprise.

He called on all MPs to choose the interests of South African citizens.

“The fact is, only a Parliamentary Inquiry can give a proper platform and protection to those innocent people who know what is happening at Eskom and who have been threatened and subdued into silence by the connected syndicates that extend right into the upper reaches of government.”

Meanwhile, ANC MP Mikateko Mahlaule says calling for an ad hoc committee to look into allegations of systematic sabotage and looting at Eskom is premature.

But, Mahlaule says it is not the right time for an ad hoc committee.

“The reality by Steenhuisen for ad hoc committee to look into allegations by Andre de Ruyter is premature. Portfolio committees currently preparing to deal with issue and to deal with facts. These committees will play oversight and establish accountability into load shedding and issues around corruption at the entity.”

Opposition parties supported a draft resolution to establish an ad hoc committee to look into allegations of systematic sabotage and looting at Eskom.