The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused Deputy President Paul Mashatile of lying and misleading the country.

This after it was revealed that Mashatile was in fact inside of one of his VIP protection vehicles when his security team assaulted members of the public along the N1 highway in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Mashatile previously released a statement to the media saying he was not with the security team at the time of the incident.

Eight police officers who were part of Mashatile’s VIP Protection Services Unit have appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The assault was caught on camera.

The DA’s Solly Msimanga says, “That is an indictment on the office of the deputy president, to release a statement that he was never a part of the convoy. Here, we hear the first accused saying they were trying to protect number 2. He says they left and went to the estate where Paul stays. So, it means that Paul was there. He must come out and tell us, was he there or not. According to the statement here, he was part of the convoy. The statement is now proven to be a lie. He has a case to answer to.”

