All eight police VIP Protection Service unit members caught on video assaulting three people on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg, earlier this month, have all been arrested.

The arrests were affected this afternoon by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) at the Sandton Police station, north of Johannesburg.

The officers are expected to make their first appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s court on Monday.

All eight officers are expected to face charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

The officers were part of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail and the convoy was said to have been escorting Mashatile home.

Spokesperson for IPID Robbie Raburabu says they are confident that they have a very strong case.

“We are almost there with the investigations. We could be about 70 to 80%. But the others we are doing them as we go along. Investigators have been out engaging with the victims, they obtained statements from them and they assisted them in opening the case.”