The Communications Workers Union (CWU) is calling on government to intervene in the possible liquidation of the South African Post Office (SAPO).

The call by CWU follows reports that SAPO is under liquidation by insolvency practitioners, Kaap Vaal Trust. The Kaap Vaal Trust is one of several entities that had previously tried to approach the courts in an attempt to place SAPO under liquidation.

SAPO, which is battling to pay some of its creditors recently received a R2.4 billion bailout from the government, says it is dealing with the matter.

The CWU’s General Secretary Aubrey Tshabalala says, “We have seen that the Post Office said that they will issue a statement on payment and resolving the matter. But, until when will we be able to sustain that? It is a very bad thing. We have been consistent in talking about the issue of a turnaround strategy. This thing of calling for a bailout every year is not sustainable. We are calling for swift intervention from the state. We are sending a letter to the president, to engage swiftly to rescue the situation.”

The video below reports on the CWU plans to challenge looming SAPO retrenchments:

