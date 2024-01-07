CSA dismisses claims that test cricket is losing its significance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has dismissed claims that test cricket in the country is losing its significance. This as concerns are mounting from players and experts about the declining standard of long form cricket.

South Africa has been criticised for sending a shadow side to New Zealand for a test tour while top players are taking part in the domestic T20 tournament.

CSA’s head of Cricket Pathways, Edward Khoza says the squad selection is part of its plans to give other players an opportunity to hone their skills. Khoza is among cricket stakeholders attending the 35th Annual Ngumbela Rural Cricket Tournament in Healdtown in the Eastern Cape.

“The issue of the SA20 is not that the demise of any other format, it is purely to diversify revenue to make sure that we solid and build a sound structure in the country. Sometimes I do understand that because of lesser test cricket being played people think that certain things are being prioritised. Unfortunately, there were clashes and there were things that couldn’t be avoided, hence we are going to New Zealand with a newly elected squad.”

