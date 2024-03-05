Creecy orders probe into non-payment of EPWP workers in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has instructed management to urgently investigate the non-payment of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers in Polokwane, Limpopo.

About 300 people are employed in the greening and cleaning project by the Polokwane municipality and the department.

They had protested over the non-payment of their January stipends.

Department spokesperson Peter Mbelengwa says the investigations are set to take place over the next two weeks.

Mbelengwa says, “The investigation will include engaging the EPWP participants to verify the accuracy of the payment information, copy of ID, banking details and timesheets. The verification will assist in developing proactive measures to address stipend payment delays and produce a verified list of unpaid participants.”

“In the meantime, participants who are yet to be paid are advised to report to the DFFE’s (Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment) Local Government Support officials based at the respective municipalities for further information on the verification process,” he adds.

