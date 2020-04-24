President Cyril Ramaphosa says there is an expected peak in the number of COVID-19 in the coming months.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Africa has risen to 79 with to 4 220 confirmed cases. This an increase of 267 cases and four deaths from Thursday.

Minister Zweli Mkhize released the data earlier on Friday evening.

As at today the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 4 220 an the total number of deaths is 79 pic.twitter.com/HCqgUQG6NT — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 24, 2020

Eastern Cape recorded the highest number of new confirmed cases at 63.

KwaZulu-Natal follows with 34 new viral infections and Gauteng has 28 new coronavirus cases.

The four people who died were from the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa warns of coronavirus outbreak peak

The spike is expected between August and September.

Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa visited quarantine facilities in Gauteng.

In the below video, President Ramaphosa visits Gauteng’s 500-bed quarantine site:

Efforts to curb the spread

South Africa went on lockdown on the March 27, shutting down certain sectors of the economy and encouraged South Africans to take extra caution to avoid contracting the virus.

On Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that the lockdown would eased from May 1.

Below are the different phases of the lockdown: