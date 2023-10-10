Court dismisses eMedia’s application regarding RWC on Openview

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Johannesburg High Court has dismissed an application by eMedia to force the SABC and Multichoice to screen the Rugby World Cup matches on their subscription service, Openview.

The court ruled the matter was not urgent and dismissed it with costs. The ongoing saga around sports rights saw eMedia launch the court action against Multichoice over the restrictions it placed in the sub licensing deal with the SABC around Rugby World Cup matches.

It blocked the SABC from showing the matches it acquired on Openview. Openview is a free to view satellite TV platform owned by eMedia.

SABC channels, which are free to air, are also carried on Openview, and eMedia argues that the games on SABC should be allowed on Openview.